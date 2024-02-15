Sensex (    %)
                        
Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 809.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Sales rise 46.71% to Rs 26.95 crore
Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 809.52% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 46.71% to Rs 26.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales26.9518.37 47 OPM %18.184.46 -PBDT4.630.63 635 PBT4.600.63 630 NP5.730.63 810
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

