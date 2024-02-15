Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 809.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 46.71% to Rs 26.95 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 809.52% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 46.71% to Rs 26.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.26.9518.3718.184.464.630.634.600.635.730.63