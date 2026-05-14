Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 40.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 92.84 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance rose 40.84% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 92.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.22% to Rs 49.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 317.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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