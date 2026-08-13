Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 69.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.18% to Rs 93.50 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance rose 69.43% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.18% to Rs 93.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.93.5069.6864.6566.1022.5013.2321.9012.7716.579.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News