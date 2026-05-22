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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 735.31 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 0.97% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 735.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 709.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.08% to Rs 79.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 2846.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2985.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales735.31709.69 4 2846.672985.44 -5 OPM %7.298.31 -6.029.37 - PBDT51.6752.75 -2 164.61284.55 -42 PBT32.4713.24 145 87.97160.52 -45 NP21.5521.76 -1 79.36113.50 -30

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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