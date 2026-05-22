Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.97% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 735.31 croreNet profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 0.97% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 735.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 709.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.08% to Rs 79.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 2846.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2985.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales735.31709.69 4 2846.672985.44 -5 OPM %7.298.31 -6.029.37 - PBDT51.6752.75 -2 164.61284.55 -42 PBT32.4713.24 145 87.97160.52 -45 NP21.5521.76 -1 79.36113.50 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST