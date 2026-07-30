Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 216.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.75% to Rs 968.34 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries rose 216.60% to Rs 67.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.75% to Rs 968.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 692.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.968.34692.9311.814.44113.4731.3491.7614.1967.7221.39

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