Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Praj Industries Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 March 2026.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd soared 3.51% to Rs 117.85 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44479 shares in the past one month.

 

Praj Industries Ltd spiked 3.22% to Rs 314.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surged 3.14% to Rs 24.64. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd exploded 2.99% to Rs 16.56. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd jumped 2.27% to Rs 252.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43545 shares in the past one month.

INR plunges to fresh lows on boiling oil prices; DXY above 99.50

Prime Minister highlights emergence of Care Economy, talks about digital transformation in healthcare

Dollar index soars to three month high as crude surpasses $100 per barrel

Barometers trade with deep cuts; auto shares drop

NSE SME Acetech E-Commerce starts its market run with a modest lift

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

