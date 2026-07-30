Laxmi Organic Q1 PAT surges 217% YoY to Rs 68 cr
Laxmi Organic Industries' consolidated net profit surged 216.56% to Rs 67.72 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 21.39 crore reported in Q1 FY26.Revenue from operations rose 39.75% to Rs 968.34 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 692.93 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Profit before tax (PBT) soared 546.63% YoY to Rs 91.76 crore in Q1 FY27.
EBITDA jumped 271.10% to Rs 114.3 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 30.8 crore reported in Q1 FY26. The EBITDA margin improved to 11.8% in Q1 FY27 from 4.4% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
On the segmental front, Essentials revenue increased 50% YoY to Rs 726.5 crore in Q1 FY27, while Specialties revenue rose 17% YoY to Rs 241.8 crore.
Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large-scale manufacturing of chemicals.
Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 4.55% to Rs 191.80 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST