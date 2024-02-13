Sensex (    %)
                        
LCC Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 11400.00% to Rs 1.15 crore
Net profit of LCC Infotech reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11400.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.150.01 11400 OPM %5.22-5400.00 -PBDT0.06-0.54 LP PBT0.05-0.55 LP NP0.05-0.55 LP
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

