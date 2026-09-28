Le Lavoir acquires 2400 sq.ft. premises on lease at Anjanapura Layout, Bengaluru

To expand its laundry and allied business operations

Le Lavoir has entered into a lease agreement dated on 24 September, 2026 for premises admeasuring approximately 2,400 sq. ft. situated at Site No. 12, 2nd Block, Anjanapura Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka, for a period of five years commencing from 1 October 2026, for the purpose of establishing and operating a laundry processing facility along with of ice and warehousing infrastructure.

The said facility is being established to strengthen the Company's operational capabilities and provide additional infrastructure to support the expansion and scaling-up of its laundry and allied business operations in Bengaluru. This strategic infrastructure investment is expected to enhance the Company's operating footprint, strengthen its service capabilities, and create a platform for future growth in the region.