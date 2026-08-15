Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Lavoir consolidated net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Le Lavoir consolidated net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

Sales rise 364.10% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net profit of Le Lavoir declined 60.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 364.10% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.810.39 364 OPM %14.3628.21 -PBDT0.290.42 -31 PBT0.150.33 -55 NP0.100.25 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Heads UP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Heads UP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 46.78% in the June 2026 quarter

R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 46.78% in the June 2026 quarter

NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:07 AM IST