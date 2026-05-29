Le Merite Exports consolidated net profit declines 65.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.28% to Rs 75.31 crore

Net profit of Le Merite Exports declined 65.96% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.28% to Rs 75.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 112.45% to Rs 11.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.04% to Rs 357.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 518.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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