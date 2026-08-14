Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Lead Financial Services declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.130.1661.5468.750.080.110.080.110.060.08

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