LEAP India invests Rs 2.04 cr in LEAP Gulf Company
The Company has remitted 785,000 Saudi Riyal towards subscription to 7,850 equity shares of 100 Saudi Riyal each. Based on the applicable remittance exchange rate of 1 (One) Saudi Riyal = INR 26, the amount remitted is equivalent to Rs 2.04 crore.
LEAP Gulf is engaged in the business of manufacturing wooden containers, manufacturing plastic products, repair of equipment, rental of machinery, equipment and tangible goods.
The investment will support the LEAP Gulf in undertaking and expanding its business activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The investment is in line with the Company's business objectives and overseas expansion plans.
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 7:31 PM IST