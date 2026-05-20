Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 3.74 crore

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 11.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.742.86 31 11.6110.73 8 OPM %-1.34-7.69 --3.70-7.83 - PBDT0.220.11 100 0.690.63 10 PBT0.190.08 138 0.550.50 10 NP0.090.03 200 0.310.31 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MPF Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MPF Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 82.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 82.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the March 2026 quarter

TTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Dredging Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 306.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Dredging Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 306.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayPetrol Price HikeRetirement Income SchemeTop Stocks To BuyNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance