LEEL Electricals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 169500.00% to Rs 16.96 crore

Net profit of LEEL Electricals reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 169500.00% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 761.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 289100.00% to Rs 28.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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