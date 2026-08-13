LEEL Electricals standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 766.22% to Rs 12.82 croreNet profit of LEEL Electricals rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 766.22% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.821.48 766 OPM %10.9220.27 -PBDT1.400.25 460 PBT0.960.08 1100 NP0.960.08 1100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST