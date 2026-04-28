Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 46.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 484.42 croreNet profit of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts rose 46.17% to Rs 171.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 484.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 742.84% to Rs 403.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 1527.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1300.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales484.42424.72 14 1527.291300.57 17 OPM %54.8453.34 -48.4645.69 - PBDT235.64165.62 42 607.25242.00 151 PBT205.77134.62 53 494.63102.07 385 NP171.77117.51 46 403.1347.83 743
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST