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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 46.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 46.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 484.42 crore

Net profit of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts rose 46.17% to Rs 171.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 484.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 742.84% to Rs 403.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 1527.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1300.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales484.42424.72 14 1527.291300.57 17 OPM %54.8453.34 -48.4645.69 - PBDT235.64165.62 42 607.25242.00 151 PBT205.77134.62 53 494.63102.07 385 NP171.77117.51 46 403.1347.83 743

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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