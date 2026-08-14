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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Legend Infoways (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Legend Infoways (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Legend Infoways (India) reported to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.07 -100 OPM %0-200.00 -PBDT-18.07-0.10 -17970 PBT-18.07-0.10 -17970 NP-18.07-0.10 -17970

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:40 PM IST