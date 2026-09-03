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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lehar Footwears surges after commissioning new sports footwear manufacturing unit in Haryana

Lehar Footwears surges after commissioning new sports footwear manufacturing unit in Haryana

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Lehar Footwears zoomed 10.31% to Rs 220.40 after the company announced the commencement of operations at its new sports footwear manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana.

The aforementioned facility would increase the companys sports-footwear capacity by 150% to 2.5 lakh pairs per month. Lehar plans to further scale this capacity to 5 lakh pairs per month in a phased manner.

The facility uses automated fifth-generation manufacturing technology. This is expected to improve production efficiency, consistency and quality control. The company has also established an in-house design studio. This allows Lehar to work with OEM customers at the product-design and development stage, rather than only at the manufacturing stage.

 

The expansion is aimed at strengthening Lehars presence in the faster-growing sports and athleisure segment. Production will cater to its in-house Rannr brand as well as OEM customers. The company is also looking to use the expanded platform to pursue larger domestic and international OEM opportunities.

Raj Kumar Agarwal, chairman of Lehar Footwears, said: The commencement of operations at our new Kundli facility marks an important milestone in our manufacturing expansion.

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The facility brings together advanced manufacturing technology, strengthened quality capabilities and our in-house design expertise, enabling us to support both our Rannr brand and OEM customers."

Lehar Footwears is a leading manufacturer of non-leather mass footwear. The company specializes in EVA, PVC, and PU injected footwear, offering a diverse portfolio including slippers, sandals, school shoes, sports shoes, casual footwear, and athleisure products for men, women, and kids.

The company's net profit had declined 58.60% to Rs 3.01 crore on a 47.29% fall in revenue to Rs 74.95 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:50 AM IST