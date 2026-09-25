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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels acquires land parcel in Bandra (East)

Lemon Tree Hotels acquires land parcel in Bandra (East)

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

To develop its 7th property in Mumbai

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that its material subsidiary, Fleur Hotels, has acquired a strategically located land parcel in Bandra (East) adjoining Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai to develop a hotel under the Lemon Tree Premier brand.

The proposed hotel will comprise of approximately 172 keys and is planned as an upscale full-service property catering to the growing demand from the business travelers, MICE, leisure and social segment demand in the city.

Located in Bandra, along the Western Express Highway, adjoining Bandra Kurla Complex, one of Mumbai's key commercial, residential and lifestyle hubs, the hotel will offer contemporary rooms and suites, all-day dining, fitness centre and swimming pool facilities. It will be the Group's 7th property in Mumbai, extending Lemon Tree Hotels' presence across key micro-markets in India's commercial capital.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST