Lemon Tree Hotels adds two properties in Bodhgaya, Bihar

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed two License Agreements viz. Lemon Tree Hotel, Bodhgaya and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bodhgaya, both located in the State of Bihar. Both the properties shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Bodhgaya will feature 75 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting/conference room, swimming pool and a fitness center.

Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bodhgaya will feature 70 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting/conference room, swimming pool and a fitness center.