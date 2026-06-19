Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking two resort properties in Maharashtra

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 3.23% after it has signed two new resort properties in Maharashtra, Lemon Tree Resort, Tadgaon and Lemon Tree Resort, Igatpuri - as the hospitality chain expands its presence in key leisure destinations near Mumbai and Pune.

With the latest additions, the company will have 32 properties in the state, comprising 15 operational hotels and 17 properties under development, including the two newly signed resorts.

Both properties will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company said the twin signings reflect its focus on high-growth micro-markets that are emerging as preferred drive-to destinations for leisure and corporate travellers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

Lemon Tree Resort, Tadgaon will feature 110 rooms along with a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting and conference facilities, swimming pool, spa and fitness centre. The property is located around 75 km from Navi Mumbai International Airport and 100 km from Mumbai Central railway station.

Meanwhile, Lemon Tree Resort, Igatpuri will offer 90 rooms and amenities including a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting and conference facilities, swimming pool, spa and fitness centre. The resort is situated about 134 km from Mumbai International Airport and 5.6 km from Igatpuri railway station.

The expansion comes as hospitality companies continue to strengthen their footprint in emerging leisure markets, driven by growing demand for short-haul tourism and corporate offsite travel.

Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, President, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, "Our expansion strategy with resorts in Tadgaon and Igatpuri in Maharashtra is deeply aligned with the evolving dynamics of the drive-to hospitality sector. Urban travellers and corporate houses are increasingly prioritizing accessible, high-amenity destinations that don't require complex logistics. By introducing the Lemon Tree Resort brand to these two distinct, premium micro-markets, we are uniquely positioned to capture a highly lucrative mix of weekend leisure, multi-generational travel, and mid-to-high-level corporate retreats."

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported an 8.09% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.49 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 84.64 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 10% year-on-year to Rs 416.40 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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