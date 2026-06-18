Lemon Tree Hotels gains on opening new property in Sri Ganganagar

Lemon Tree Hotels added 3.14% to Rs 111.80 after the company said that it has announced the opening of a new hotel in Sri Ganganagar, marking the hospitality chain's entry into the city and strengthening its footprint in Rajasthan.

The property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sri Ganganagar, is managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. With this launch, the companys portfolio in Rajasthan has expanded to 23 hotels.

Located in the northernmost part of Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar is known for its agricultural prosperity and serves as an important commercial hub. The city also attracts visitors to nearby cultural and religious destinations, including Balaji Dham, Gauri Shankar Temple, Budha Johad Gurudwara, and the Hindu Malkot border.

The hotel features 68 rooms and suites and offers amenities such as an all-day dining restaurant, a terrace bar, banquet and meeting facilities, a spa, a swimming pool, and a fitness centre.

The property is situated about 8 km from Sri Ganganagar Junction railway station and approximately 122 km from Bathinda Airport.

The latest addition is in line with Lemon Tree Hotels' strategy of expanding its presence across key business and leisure destinations in India.

Commenting on the new opening, Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, President, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, Sri Ganganagar is one of Rajasthan's most prosperous commercial and agricultural hubs, drawing a consistent influx of business and traderelated travel. With the launch of Lemon Tree Hotel, Sri Ganganagar, we are introducing our signature comfort, quality, and warm hospitality to a high-potential market that has historically been underserved by organized hospitality. This opening marks our 13th operational hotel in Rajasthan, with 10 additional hotels in the pipeline across the state, reflecting our commitment to expanding across high-potential Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported an 8.09% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.49 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 84.64 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 10% year-on-year to Rs 416.40 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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