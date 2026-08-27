Lemon Tree Hotels launches Lemon Tree Premier in Vadodara

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of its 13th operational property in Gujarat, Lemon Tree Premier, Vadodara, strengthening its presence in one of the state's key commercial and cultural centres.

The hotel is managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Premier, Vadodara features 94 rooms and suites, along with dining, business, recreation and event facilities. The property includes Citrus Caf a multi-cuisine restaurant, a Tea Lounge and in-room dining services. It also offers banquet and meeting spaces for conferences, corporate events and social gatherings.

The hotel features a swimming pool, spa and fitness centre, besides a business centre, 24x7 front desk and housekeeping services, on-site and valet parking and other guest facilities.

Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, president, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, Vadodara has been an important market in our Gujarat portfolio, and opening our fourth property here reflects both the strength of demand and the depth of our long-term commitment to the market.

By bringing Lemon Tree Premier to Vadodara alongside the existing Lemon Tree Hotel, Keys Select and Keys Lite properties, we are able to address a wider range of traveller needs, from efficient midscale stays to upscale hospitality. As we expand our operational footprint to 13 hotels across Gujarat, backed by a robust pipeline of 19 upcoming properties, our focus remains firmly on building an interconnected network that delivers the consistency, choice, and trusted hospitality our guests value across every journey."

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The companys consolidated net profit was Rs 46.03 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 38.33 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 9.13% YoY to Rs 344.61 crore in Q1 FY27.

The scrip shed 0.41% to settle at Rs 108.75 on the BSE.

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