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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Bhubaneshwar

Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Bhubaneshwar

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the official opening of Lemon Tree Hotel, Bhubaneswar featuring 65 well-appointed rooms, Citrus Caf a multi-cuisine coffee shop, Pool Bar & Grill, banquet and conference spaces along with a swimming pool and fitness center.

Commenting on the launch, Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, President, Lemon Tree Hotels said, Bhubaneswar has rapidly evolved into a multi-dimensional growth hub, where a thriving IT sector, specialized healthcare, and a premier educational ecosystem converge. The launch of our second property here is a strategic response to this diversified demand, positioning our hotel at the heart of the city's most active commercial and medical districts. By anchoring ourselves in Bharatpur, we are providing high-quality, organized hospitality to a resilient mix of travellers who are driving Odisha's economic transformation.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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