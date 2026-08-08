Saturday, August 08, 2026 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels reported 20.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.03 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 38.33 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 9.13% YoY to Rs 344.61 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 25.85% YoY to Rs 79.11 crore in Q1 FY27.

Net EBITDA increased 7% to Rs 151.9 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 142.1 crore in Q1 FY26. However, EBITDA margin moderated to 43.8% from 44.8% in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported improvement in key operating parameters during the quarter. Average room rate (ARR) increased 2% YoY to Rs 6,361 from Rs 6,236, while occupancy improved to 75.7% from 72.5%, representing a 314-basis-point increase. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 6% YoY to Rs 4,814.

 

The company expanded its room inventory by 12% YoY to 11,946 rooms during the quarter.

Also Read

A model of Pratt & Whitney's F135 Engine, more than 1,300 of which currently power all three variants of the global F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft fleet. (Photo: Pratt & Whitney)

An unfinished mission

Credit Card

Increasing your credit card limit is a risk and reward: How to do it safely

Block card, inform bank, reset passwords: What to do after financial fraud

Block card, inform bank, reset passwords: What to do after financial fraud

credit card

Credit card payment: How does it work, how safe is it and what does it cost

Financial freedom, investment

What is financial freedom and how to achieve it without making mistakes

Patanjali Keswani, executive chairman Lemon Tree Hotels, said, In Q1 FY27, on the asset-light side, we opened 6 managed and franchised hotels with 334 rooms which we had signed on an average 30 months before In this quarter, we also signed 13 managed and franchised hotels with 1,020 rooms which is over 3x of the inventory we opened.

At Aurika, Shimla, our owned 90-room hotel, we have deployed approximately Rs 108 crore of capital as on 30th June 2026. Finishing work and operational licenses are in the final stage and we expect the hotel to open shortly. At Aurika, Shillong, a leased 165-room hotel, we have deployed approximately Rs 33 crores as on 30th June 2026, with the expected opening in H2 FY28

Network revenue for the quarter grew 16% year on year to Rs 576 crore, with owned hotels contributing Rs 320 crore and managed and franchised hotels contributing Rs 256 crore. So, owned hotels contributed 56% of the network revenue in this quarter. Fees from management and franchise contracts for third party-owned hotels stood at Rs 22.8 crores in Q1 FY27, an increase of 42% year on year. Fees from Fleur Hotels stood at Rs 22.6 crore, up 6% year on year. Total management fees for Lemon Tree stood at Rs 45.4 crore, an increase of 21% year on year.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the execution of a Joint Venture Agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary Carnation Hotels and RJ Corp for Arum Hotels, a special purpose vehicle established for the development and execution of the Aurika Shillong project. Under the agreement, Carnation Hotels will hold a 51% equity stake in Arum Hotels, while RJ Corp will hold the remaining 49%.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels declined 1.51% to close at Rs 111.05 on Friday, 7 August 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kaynes Tech Q1 PAT climbs 24% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Kaynes Tech Q1 PAT climbs 24% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Excelsoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Excelsoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 93.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 93.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 108.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 108.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Naturite Agro Products standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Naturite Agro Products standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 10:31 AM IST