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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property at Jaipur, Rajasthan

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property at Jaipur, Rajasthan

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Jaipur in Rajasthan. The property will be operated under a franchise agreement, further expanding the group's robust pipeline across the region.

The hotel will feature 88 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet and conference facilities, a fitness centre, and modern public spaces catering to both business and leisure travellers.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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