Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property at Jaipur, Rajasthan
Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Jaipur in Rajasthan. The property will be operated under a franchise agreement, further expanding the group's robust pipeline across the region.
The hotel will feature 88 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet and conference facilities, a fitness centre, and modern public spaces catering to both business and leisure travellers.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
India Secures Continued Market Access for Aquaculture, Honey, Eggs and Animal Casings exports to European Union beyond Sept-26
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 7:04 PM IST