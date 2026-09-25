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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property at Patancheru, Telangana

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property at Patancheru, Telangana

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of Lemon Tree Hotel, Patancheru in Telangana. The property will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.

The signing further strengthens the group's presence in Telangana, where the group now has four operational hotels and four upcoming properties, including this signing. Located in Patancheru, an established industrial and manufacturing hub, the hotel is strategically positioned to cater to demand from business travellers, corporate visitors and transient guests, while supporting the group's continued expansion across the state.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Patancheru will feature 90 well-appointed rooms, along with a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting/conference room, swimming pool, fitness centre and other recreational facilities. The property will offer contemporary accommodation complemented by a range of amenities designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travellers.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST