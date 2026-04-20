Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Garudeshwar in Gujarat, as part of its continued expansion in high-growth tourism and pilgrimage markets.

With the addition of this hotel, the companys portfolio in Gujarat will increase to 32 properties, comprising 11 operational hotels and 21 in the pipeline.

The upcoming hotel will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Gujarat has been witnessing sustained growth in tourism, driven by marquee attractions such as the Statue of Unity, along with rising interest in spiritual and cultural travel. Garudeshwar, located in proximity to key tourist hubs, is emerging as a significant destination, supported by improving infrastructure and a steady influx of visitors.

The proposed property will feature 90 rooms and is expected to offer a range of facilities, including a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting room, and recreational amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, and fitness centre.

The hotel enjoys strong connectivity, with Vadodara International Airport located approximately 85 km away and Ekta Nagar Railway Station about 5 km from the site.

Neelendra Singh, managing director (MD), Lemon Tree Hotels, said: Destinations like Garudeshwar are emerging as important nodes within Indias expanding tourism and pilgrimage landscape, where increasing visitor flows are driving demand for quality, branded hospitality. Our focus has been to build presence in such locations, where we see sustained demand supported by strong travel circuits. This signing reflects that approach and allows us to further strengthen our presence in Gujarat.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a marginal rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.67 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 62.49 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 14.3% year-on-year to Rs 406.05 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.31% to settle at Rs 114.55 on the BSE.