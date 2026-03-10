Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

With this addition, the company now has 26 hotels in Uttar Pradesh, comprising 8 operational properties and 18 in the pipeline, including this signing. The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

The upcoming hotel will feature 76 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall, a meeting room, a spa, a swimming pool, and a fitness center.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchise business at Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, Gorakhpur is an important gateway city in Eastern Uttar Pradesh with increasing economic and travel activity. This signing aligns with our strategy of expanding into high-potential regional centres where we see sustained demand for branded hospitality. We look forward to offering our signature warm service and comfortable stay experience to guests visiting the city.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 2.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.83 crore, while revenue from operations increased 14.3% to Rs 406.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.32% to Rs 108.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News