Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 269.24% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 43.27% to Rs 2714.18 croreNet profit of Lenskart Solutions rose 269.24% to Rs 221.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.27% to Rs 2714.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1894.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2714.181894.46 43 OPM %21.6817.74 -PBDT604.24347.24 74 PBT299.61110.11 172 NP221.8460.08 269
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:07 PM IST