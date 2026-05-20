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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lenskart Solutions Q4 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 200 crore

Lenskart Solutions Q4 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 200 crore

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

Lenskart Solutions reported an 8.49% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.29 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 218.89 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations surged 46.62% YoY to Rs 2,515.71 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 254.19 crore in Q4 FY26, up 5.56% from Rs 240.79 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 66.99% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 493.61 crore, while revenue from operations rose 32.49% year-on-year to Rs 8,814.04 crore.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the acquisition of an additional 1% stake in Japan-based OWNDAYS Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lenskart Solutions Pte Limited, Singapore. The acquisition involves approximately 10,613 shares at a consideration of JPY 77,426.03 per share. The company said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to consolidate ownership in OWNDAYS and strengthen its position as the controlling shareholder. Following the transaction, the aggregate shareholding of the Lenskart group in OWNDAYS will increase to 97.67% on a fully diluted basis.

The board also approved an additional investment in Lenskart Solutions Pte Limited (LK Singapore) to support the companys international business operations and capital requirements in Singapore. The investment pertains to around 138,005 shares at a consideration of SGD 289 per share. LK Singapore will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

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Further, the board granted in-principle approval for the merger of wholly owned subsidiaries Dealskart Online Services Private Limited and Lenskart Eyetech Private Limited with Lenskart Solutions Limited, subject to regulatory, shareholder, and tribunal approvals. The proposed merger aims to simplify the group structure, reduce administrative costs, and create operational synergies. Dealskart Online Services provides manpower services, fixed asset leasing, and ancillary support for Lenskarts retail operations, while Lenskart Eyetech offers training services to group personnel.

Lenskart Solutions is a technology-led eyewear company involved in designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing prescription glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories.

The counter slipped 1.23% to Rs 486.65 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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