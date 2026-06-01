Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.97% to Rs 11.54 crore

Net loss of Lexus Granito (India) reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.97% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.77% to Rs 61.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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