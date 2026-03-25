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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LG Electronics India signs PPAs with Hinduja Renewables Energy and Sunsure Energy

LG Electronics India signs PPAs with Hinduja Renewables Energy and Sunsure Energy

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

As part of its commitment to expand clean energy adoption across its manufacturing operations, LG Electronics India (LGE India) has signed long-term solar Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Hinduja Renewables Energy (HREPL) and Sunsure Energy.

LGE India will source solar power for its Greater Noida and Pune manufacturing facilities, thereby reducing its carbon footprint while strengthening its transition towards sustainable manufacturing.

As part of these tie-ups, LGE India has signed a 9.80 megawatt peak (MWp) solar PPA with HREPL for its Pune manufacturing facility and an 11 MWp solar PPA with Sunsure Energy for its Greater Noida facility.

LGE India will source approximately 3.21 crore units of renewable energy annually for both facilities, collectively offsetting around 0.61 million metric tonnes of CO2e over the project lifetime.

 

HREPL will supply 1.61 crore units of clean power annually from its 27.7 MWp solar plant in Nanded, Maharashtra, helping meet 40% of the Pune facility's energy needs and offset 0.31 million metric tonnes of CO2e over the project lifetime.

Similarly, Sunsure Energy will supply approximately 1.6 crore units of renewable electricity annually from its 82.5 MWp solar plant in Erach, Uttar Pradesh, enabling LGE India to meet around 30% of its Greater Noida facility's energy requirement and increase total renewable energy consumption at the plant to approximately 50%, while offsetting 0.30 million metric tonnes of CO2e over the project lifetime.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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