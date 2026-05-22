LG Electronics India standalone net profit declines 8.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 8053.55 croreNet profit of LG Electronics India declined 8.19% to Rs 692.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 754.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 8053.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7448.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.52% to Rs 1685.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2203.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 24604.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24366.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8053.557448.42 8 24604.9124366.64 1 OPM %11.7414.07 -9.7912.76 - PBDT1032.651106.68 -7 2695.623343.47 -19 PBT931.011010.17 -8 2299.512963.11 -22 NP692.73754.55 -8 1685.092203.35 -24
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST