LG Electronics India standalone net profit declines 8.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 8053.55 crore

Net profit of LG Electronics India declined 8.19% to Rs 692.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 754.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 8053.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7448.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.52% to Rs 1685.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2203.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 24604.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24366.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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