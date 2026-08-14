LG Electronics India surges as Q1 PAT rises 27% YoY

LG Electronics India surged 7.90% to Rs 1,703 after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax increased 27.20% YoY but declined 5.75% QoQ to Rs 652.90 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 15.50% YoY but declined 10.18% QoQ to Rs 7,233.40 crore, led by premium demand across all categories.

EBITDA increased 26.2% YoY to Rs 904 crore in Q1 FY27, with EBITDA margin expanding to 12.5% from 11.4% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax increased 26.89% YoY but declined 5.68% QoQ to Rs 878.10 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenditure increased 14.25% YoY but declined 10.71% QoQ to Rs 6,450 crore. Cost of materials consumed increased 15.41% YoY to Rs 4,537.10 crore. Employee benefits expense increased 9.90% YoY to Rs 278.70 crore. Finance costs increased 7.06% YoY to Rs 9.10 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expense increased 23.95% YoY to Rs 111.80 crore.

Home Appliances & Air Solution revenue increased 13.6% YoY to Rs 5,577 crore, while segment EBIT increased 13.8% YoY to Rs 642 crore. Home Entertainment revenue increased 22.3% YoY to Rs 1,657 crore, while segment EBIT rose 48.5% YoY to Rs 315 crore. The company said premium demand, higher volumes, operating leverage and cost discipline supported profitability.

LG Electronics India said it remains confident of staying ahead of its FY27 target. While it continues to monitor geopolitical developments and their bearing on commodities, currency and supply chains, these pressures are being actively managed through localisation, calibrated pricing and operational efficiency supporting the margin trajectory through the year.

The company said it remains well positioned for the festive season, with focus on premium products, the LG Essential range, B2B expansion and export growth. New production capacity at Sri City is progressing as planned.

LG Electronics India is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. The company's manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

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