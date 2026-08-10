LGB Forge standalone net profit rises 1070.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 28.07 crore

Net profit of LGB Forge rose 1070.45% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.0727.645.346.041.151.750.240.8810.300.88

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