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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Libas Consumer Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Libas Consumer Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 45.31% to Rs 17.14 crore

Net loss of Libas Consumer Products reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.31% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.05% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.05% to Rs 78.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.1431.34 -45 78.0891.91 -15 OPM %-10.686.00 -2.654.58 - PBDT-0.591.82 PL 2.783.08 -10 PBT-0.621.79 PL 2.652.94 -10 NP-0.631.51 PL 0.212.64 -92

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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