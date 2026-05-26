Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 5.53% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 212.05 croreNet profit of Liberty Shoes declined 5.53% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 212.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.48% to Rs 11.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 739.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 675.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales212.05187.66 13 739.99675.48 10 OPM %9.4213.39 -8.6910.24 - PBDT15.8621.39 -26 48.8456.34 -13 PBT6.138.89 -31 14.8223.56 -37 NP5.305.61 -6 11.1913.56 -17
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST