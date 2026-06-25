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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC CFO Sunil Agrawal resigns to pursue other opportunities

LIC CFO Sunil Agrawal resigns to pursue other opportunities

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), Sunil Agrawal, who has stepped down to pursue better career opportunities.

In a regulatory filing, LIC said that Agrawal tendered his resignation through a letter dated June 24, 2026. His resignation will take effect from the close of business hours on July 14, 2026, following which he will cease to hold the positions of CFO and KMP of the corporation.

Shri Sunil Agrawal has resigned from the position of chief financial officer and key managerial prsonnel of the Corporation to pursue better prospects, LIC said in the filing.

 

The insurer also placed on record its appreciation for Agrawals contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Life Insurance Corporation of India is engaged in the business of life insurance in and outside India. It offers a range of individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked business. The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, health, variable and CRAC.

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Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India shed 0.29% to Rs 425.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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