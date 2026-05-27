LIC drops after reports of government stake dilution

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined 3.32% to Rs 826.80 after media reports indicated that the government is likely to divest a 2% stake in the state-run insurer through an institutional placement in late June or early July.

As on 31st March 2026, the government held 96.50% stake in the company.

According to media reports, the proposed stake sale could help the government raise up to Rs 10,000 crore (around $1 billion).

In May 2022, the government had offloaded a 3.5% stake in LIC through its IPO, garnering about Rs 21,000 crore. The shares were issued at a price of Rs 949 apiece.

Life Insurance Corporation of India is engaged in the business of life insurance in and outside India. It offers a range of individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked business. The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, health, variable and CRAC.

The company reported 23.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,467.18 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 19,038.67 crore in Q4 FY25. the company reported 23.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,467.18 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 19,038.67 crore in Q4 FY25.

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