LIC Housing Finance appoints Sanjay Dayal as chief operating officer

LIC Housing Finance has announced the appointment of Sanjay Dayal as chief operating officer (COO) of the company, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and approval of the board of directors on 10 April 2026.

Dayal holds an MBA in finance and a PhD in psychology and is proficient in Punjabi, Hindi, and English. He began his career with Punjab National Bank before joining Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in 1992. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has held leadership roles across operations, investments, credit, and administration.

He has previously served as general manager (credit appraisal) at LIC Housing Finance and as deputy general manager at LIC Pension Fund. He has also been on deputation to the National Insurance Academy. His experience includes heading the Goa Division of LIC as senior divisional manager for three years, along with managing multiple branch offices in Surat, Dehradun, and Mumbai.

Internationally, he served as general manager in charge of LICs Fiji operations for three years, during which the unit received the Business Excellence Award in 2017 from the President of Fiji.

Dayal also brings extensive expertise in investment management, having spent over 11 years in LICs investment function, where he held roles including chief equity dealer, fund manager, and head of project and debt sections.

LIC Housing Finance is the largest housing finance company in India. It has one of the widest networks of offices across the country and a representative office in Dubai. In addition, the company also distributes its products through branches of its subsidiary LIC HFL Financial Services.

LIC Housing Finance has reported a 2.6% decrease in net profit to Rs 1,398.02 crore on a 2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,215.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.