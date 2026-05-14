LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 8.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 7211.92 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 8.68% to Rs 1492.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1373.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 7211.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7303.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.97% to Rs 5603.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5442.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 28837.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28097.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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