LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.34% to Rs 7066.80 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 9.90% to Rs 1498.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1363.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 7066.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7162.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7066.807162.4297.2594.611931.331729.501901.181704.601498.851363.89

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