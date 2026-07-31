Friday, July 31, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Mankind Pharma Q3 ResultsSwiggy Q1 Results 2026Q1 Results TodayVedanta Aluminium Q1 ResultsMankind Pharma Q1 ResultsAjanta Pharma Q1 ResultsM & M Q1 Result 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the June 2026 quarter

LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 1.34% to Rs 7066.80 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 9.90% to Rs 1498.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1363.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 7066.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7162.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7066.807162.42 -1 OPM %97.2594.61 -PBDT1931.331729.50 12 PBT1901.181704.60 12 NP1498.851363.89 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 16.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 16.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 3.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 3.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 33.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 33.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST