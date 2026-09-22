LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 0.18%, rises for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 569, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.33% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% drop in NIFTY and a 4.2% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 569, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23345.95. The Sensex is at 74600.56, down 0.35%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has risen around 15.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25524.7, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 568.75, down 0.05% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 2.33% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% drop in NIFTY and a 4.2% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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