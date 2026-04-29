LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 2.72%, up for third straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 564.95, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 0.09% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 564.95, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has added around 14.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25937.5, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 567.5, up 2.56% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 5.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 0.09% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.