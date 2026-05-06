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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 4.13%, gains for third straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 4.13%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 581.2, up 4.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% drop in NIFTY and a 1.14% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 581.2, up 4.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has risen around 13.33% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25716.9, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 583.25, up 3.98% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% drop in NIFTY and a 1.14% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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