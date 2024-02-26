LIC Housing rises as board to mull FY25 borrowing budget

LIC Housing Finance added 2.76% to Rs 660.20 after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 7 March 2024 to consider borrowing budget for financial year 2024-2025.

LIC Housing Finance is the largest housing finance company in India. LIC HFL is amongst the pioneers in India ensuring access to housing finance for home ownership. With a strong business foundation, an extensive distribution network and proven industry expertise, LIC HFL is a respected and trusted financial services company.

LICHFL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,166.52 crore, steeply higher than Rs 461.85 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23 on a 15.40% increase in total income to Rs 6,415.11 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The companys board plans to approve the FY25 borrowing budget through loans and/ or issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures / zero couponed bonds/ subordinate debt / upper tier-II bonds / commercial paper / external commercial borrowing / bonds/foreign currency bond/ securitization by private placement/public issue, refinance from nhb in one or more tranches, deposits from public, corporate, trusts etc.