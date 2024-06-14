Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LIC rallies on raising stake in Dr Reddy's Lab

Image

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) advanced 5.07% to Rs 1,052.60 after it announced that it has acquired 5% stake in Dr Reddy's Laboratories in ordinary course of transaction via open market purchase.
LIC rallies on acquiring 5% stake in DRL Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) jumped 5.07% to Rs 1,052.60 after the company informed that it has increased its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) from 4.95% to 5.01%.
The life insurer bought ‬‬ 1,08,300 shares, at an average cost of Rs 6059.82 via open market purchase. LICs holding in the DRL touched 5% on 12 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Dr Reddy's Labs is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products. The scrip declined 0.58% to Rs 6,060 on the BSE.
LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon