Life Insurance Corporation allots 632.49 cr equity shares under bonus issue
Life Insurance Corporation of India has allotted 632,49,97,701 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in proportion of 1:1 to the eligible members of the Corporation whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on the Record Date, i.e., 29 May 2026, fixed for the purpose.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Corporation stands increased to Rs. 12649,99,54,020 divided into 1264,99,95,402 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:52 AM IST